Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $272.31 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $622.80 million and approximately $272.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00105148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017091 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,222,112 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.