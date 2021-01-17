Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Davis Rea LTD.’s Largest Position

Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,165.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.