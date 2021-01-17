Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,165.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

