American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $91,620. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1,167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 264,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 243,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.17. 72,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $461.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

