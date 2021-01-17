Amon (AMN) Market Cap Reaches $2.94 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $15,234.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

