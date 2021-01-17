Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,159. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

