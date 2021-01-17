Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.15 Million

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce sales of $177.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.25 million and the highest is $182.20 million. Orion Group reported sales of $199.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $717.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.32 million to $721.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $681.49 million, with estimates ranging from $658.64 million to $710.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of ORN opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.