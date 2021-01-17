Analysts Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $10.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.46 billion to $29.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

In other news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Airlines by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after buying an additional 278,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after buying an additional 691,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 967,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,475,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.