Analyzing OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI)

AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVP and OneSpaWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.28 -$41.03 million $0.16 52.94

AVP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpaWorld.

Profitability

This table compares AVP and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVP N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld -56.74% -2.53% -1.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AVP and OneSpaWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVP 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpaWorld 0 1 2 0 2.67

OneSpaWorld has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.48%. Given OneSpaWorld’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than AVP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of AVP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AVP has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats AVP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVP

AVP, Inc. produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

