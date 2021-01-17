Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $82,286.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00119452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065508 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00255200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00038773 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,948,876 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

