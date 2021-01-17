Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 103,805 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $285,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

