Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Clarius Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.