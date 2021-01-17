Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

