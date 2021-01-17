Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,190. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.