Aragon Court (ANJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Aragon Court has a market cap of $3.70 million and $221,328.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court token can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon Court alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00049504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00128688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250393 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,376.26 or 1.06873913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067994 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

Aragon Court Token Trading

Aragon Court can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon Court should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon Court using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Court Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon Court and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.