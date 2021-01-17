Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after buying an additional 1,302,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. 1,611,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCT. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

