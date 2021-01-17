Arionum (ARO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $56,421.51 and $21.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,383.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.19 or 0.03406035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00394644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.84 or 0.01344791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.00 or 0.00565217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00435263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00286007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00021356 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars.

