Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET opened at $317.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $320.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total value of $230,507.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,794.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $3,395,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,865.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,111,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.