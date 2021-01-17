Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.55 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $51.55 million and $3.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,751,240 coins and its circulating supply is 126,530,343 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.