Aryacoin Hits Market Cap of $9.24 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $105,597.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Veltor (VLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SUP (SUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00177875 BTC.
- 888tron (888) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “
Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
