Aryacoin Hits Market Cap of $9.24 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $105,597.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00177875 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile