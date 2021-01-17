Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 3,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.25. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

