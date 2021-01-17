AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Short Interest Update

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 1,092,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SAUNF remained flat at $$1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47. AusNet Services has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAUNF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AusNet Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

