Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.09.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $308.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.01. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
