Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $308.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.01. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

