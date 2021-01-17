AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.93 ($26.98).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.28 ($27.39) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of EPA CS opened at €19.92 ($23.43) on Friday. AXA SA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.74.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

