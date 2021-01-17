Axe (AXE) Market Cap Tops $207,115.44

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Axe has a total market cap of $207,115.44 and approximately $95,287.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.38 or 0.00597880 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

