Banano (BAN) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $1.26 million and $47,490.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00049504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00128688 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

