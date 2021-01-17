Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $9.67 or 0.00027349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $198.16 million and approximately $275.98 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00537702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.69 or 0.04145623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013088 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

