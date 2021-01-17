Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Cap of $415.68 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $415.68 million and $262.19 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.62 or 0.04011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,480,798,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.