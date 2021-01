BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BBQ from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of BBQ worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912. BBQ has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

