Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.01. 269,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,686. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $58.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

