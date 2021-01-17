Benz Price Up 50.9% Over Last 7 Days (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Benz has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. One Benz coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Benz has a total market capitalization of $712.04 and $892.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00119452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065508 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00255200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00038773 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.