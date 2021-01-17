BetProtocol (BEPRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00062790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00518991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.11 or 0.03964765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013019 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016605 BTC.

BEPRO is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

