Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $1,094,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,538.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock worth $16,381,436 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 342.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 187,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 64.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,527,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 543.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 151,556 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $140.10 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

