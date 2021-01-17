Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $359,674.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,177,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,535. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN opened at $84.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

