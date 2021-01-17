BitBall Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.86 million and $1.00 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,959.05 or 0.99983043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

