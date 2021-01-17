Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $127,797.58

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $127,797.58 and approximately $168.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,959.05 or 0.99983043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025590 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00345662 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.21 or 0.00606730 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00158656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002024 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,533,776 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.