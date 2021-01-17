Bitcoin Plus Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.53 or 0.00018303 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $999,771.61 and $51,547.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001551 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 153,039 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

