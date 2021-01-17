BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $3,039.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,043.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.79 or 0.03436930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00399772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.94 or 0.01353764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00571642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00441347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00288399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021502 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,512,220 coins and its circulating supply is 18,011,261 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

