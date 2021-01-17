BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Up 27.0% in December

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.96 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 3,200 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 68,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

