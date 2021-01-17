Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $134,617.67 and approximately $8.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00533775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.17 or 0.04142931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013136 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

