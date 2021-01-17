BlockStamp (BST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 85.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $4.65 million and $28.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005792 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007010 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,198,866 coins and its circulating supply is 26,655,900 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.