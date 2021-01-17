Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,837.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $112.85 million and $133,837.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00008414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00048020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00254878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038430 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

