BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

BMCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

BMCH stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.28. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BMC Stock by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BMC Stock by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

