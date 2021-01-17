Bonfida (FIDA) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and $587,487.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Bonfida token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00048726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00119066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00254398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00068906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com

