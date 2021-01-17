botXcoin (BOTX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59,561.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $394.22 million and $59,561.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00529943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04105238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012831 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

