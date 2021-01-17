CACHE Gold One Day Trading Volume Tops $156,442.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for approximately $58.88 or 0.00164972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $156,442.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00529943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04105238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012831 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,099 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.