Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $15.31 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

