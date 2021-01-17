Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $850,978.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00054107 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,256,560,532 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

