CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $5.60 and $10.39.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00060839 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.00536196 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005667 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043677 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.75 or 0.04102053 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012840 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016417 BTC.
CashBet Coin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
Buying and Selling CashBet Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
