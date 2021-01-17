Caspian Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.16 million and $1,575.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00518450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.27 or 0.04026865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013030 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016702 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

